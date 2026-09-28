NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. ​consumers’ outlook for inflation was little changed in August, as households’ worries about the job market ‌and the state of their personal finances mounted, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Tuesday.

The regional Fed bank's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations showed respondents holding steady in August to projections of 3.6% inflation a year from now and 3% ​five years from now, while marking down expected inflation in three years to 3.2% from July’s 3.3%.



Respondents ​in August projected higher gasoline prices in a year, the report said.

While households' inflation forecasts ⁠did not move much, their outlook on hiring and personal finances became more tenuous.

Survey respondents’ expectation of where the ​unemployment rate would be a year from now increased in August to its highest reading since April 2020, when ​the economy was being devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report noted that this expectation was broad-based across age, income and education levels.

Expectations of losing a job, however, declined in August relative to July. The report said the probability of finding new work in ​the event of involuntary job loss also moved lower relative to the July survey.



Respondents in the August poll marked ​down assessments of their current and future financial situations as well as their views of credit access now and in a year.

KEY ‌INFLATION ⁠DATA DUE THIS WEEK

The report was issued a week before the U.S. central bank is set to begin a two-day policy meeting. There is considerable uncertainty over what the Fed will do with its benchmark overnight interest rate, which is currently set in the 3.50%-3.75% range, as policymakers continue to struggle with inflation that remains well above the central ​bank's 2% target.

Pivotal to the ​outcome of the September ⁠15-16 policy meeting is the release on Friday of the Consumer Price Index for August. Several Fed officials have suggested that data could prove definitive in their policy decision.

Speaking ​at a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event last Thursday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that when ​it comes to ⁠the upcoming inflation report, "if there is continued progress toward our 2% goal, then I am willing to support holding the policy rate at its current level."

Other Fed officials, however, remain ready to hike rates.

In a posting on LinkedIn on Friday, ⁠Cleveland Fed ​President Beth Hammack, who voted in favor of a hike at ​the meeting in late July, said given the state of inflation faced by those in her district, “it's time to act” to lower price pressures, indicating ​she’s still on board with a rate hike at next week's meeting.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao