Gold is throwing out the old rulebook

(Kitco News) - By almost every traditional correlation, gold should be substantially lower than it is today – and the fact that it isn’t is telling us something loud and clear.

The Federal Reserve is tightening monetary policy, the U.S. dollar is strengthening and the 10-year Treasury yield has surged to around 5.2%, its highest level in 20 years.

World Gold Council modeling suggests that, all else being equal, every 25-basis-point increase in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield translates into roughly a 1.75% decline in gold. With yields surging higher, gold prices should be well below $4,000 an ounce.

Instead, gold is holding around $4,300. This resilience underscores just how dramatically the precious metal has diverged from its traditional relationship with interest rates.

Of course, gold is not immune to higher yields. Prices are down more than 2% this week and have fallen sharply from their recent highs. Rising real yields increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset, while a stronger U.S. dollar creates another significant headwind.

But considering the magnitude of these pressures, gold's losses remain remarkably contained.

Investors are no longer looking at gold simply through the lens of interest rates. Central bank demand remains an important pillar of the market, while investment demand through gold-backed exchange-traded funds remains relatively resilient.

Despite higher opportunity costs, Gold remains an important portfolio diversifier as investors confront persistent inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, and growing concerns surrounding government finances.

Perhaps most importantly, a 5% Treasury yield means something very different today than it did the last time yields were at these levels.

U.S. government debt has climbed above $40 trillion. Every percentage point increase in the government's average borrowing cost would eventually represent roughly $400 billion in additional annual interest expenses if applied across the entire debt stock.

That creates an unusual dynamic.

Higher yields increase gold's opportunity cost, but the forces driving yields higher — persistent inflation, expanding government debt and concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability — can simultaneously strengthen gold's investment case.

Something eventually has to give.

Either economic growth weakens enough to pull yields lower and reduce expectations for further Federal Reserve tightening, or rates remain elevated and increasingly expose the vulnerabilities created by America's enormous debt burden.

Gold could certainly fall further if yields continue climbing and the dollar strengthens. But the more important story isn't that gold has fallen from its highs..

The old relationship says gold should be substantially weaker.

The fact that it isn't may tell us more about the changing nature of the gold market than any interest rate forecast can.

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