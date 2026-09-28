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Gold subdued as oil rises, investors await key US inflation data

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Gold subdued as oil rises, investors await key US inflation data teaser image

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on ​Tuesday as a rise in oil prices reignited inflation fears, while investors remained ‌cautious ahead of crucial data this week that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,400.66 per ounce by 1148 GMT, after rising as much ​as $4,442.70 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped ​0.7% to $4,445.20.

"Gold trades cautiously today, caught between Fed rate hike ⁠bets and dollar softness. Higher oil prices stoke inflation risks and expectations for ​Fed rate hikes, putting the precious metal under pressure," said Nikos Tzabouras, a senior ​market analyst at Jefferies-owned Tradu.com.

On the geopolitical front, Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis attacked energy facilities and cities in U.S. ally Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Oil prices extended gains to multi-weeks highs.

Spot gold fell ​as much as 2.4% on Friday after data showed that U.S. job growth accelerated sharply ​in August, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, suggesting an improvement in the labor ‌market.

Traders ⁠are now pricing in about a 61% chance of an interest rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, up from about 50% before the data.

Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, ​higher interest rates ​tend to diminish ⁠non-yielding bullion's appeal.

The U.S. dollar index softened, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for buyers overseas.

Investors now await U.S. producer price ​index data on Thursday and the consumer price index data ​on Friday ⁠for further clues on the Fed's monetary policy stance.

"The precious metal may struggle for firm direction from any inconclusive prints, given fluid market pricing and a Fed that ⁠lacks ​conviction,” Tzabouras said.

Among other metals, silver edged 0.2% ​lower to $66.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,828.50 and palladium slid 1.4% to $1,368.80.

Reporting ​by Sukanya Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Ronojoy Mazumdar and Diti Pujara

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