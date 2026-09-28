HSBC lifts S&P 500's year-end target to 8,100 on earnings strength

Sept 8 (Reuters) - HSBC raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 (.SPX), to 8,100 from 7,650 ​on Tuesday, betting that strong corporate earnings and sustained spending ‌on AI infrastructure will extend the benchmark index's rally. The revised target implies about 4.9% upside from the index's last close. HSBC expects ​EPS growth of more than 25% in the ​second half of 2026.

Corporate earnings in the second ⁠quarter have exceeded expectations; 86% of the 492 S&P ​500 companies that have reported results surpassed analysts' estimates, compared ​with a long-term average beat rate of 67.5%, according to data compiled by LSEG.



The benchmark index has risen 12.75% this year, weathering ​bouts of volatility sparked by hostilities in the Middle ​East and concerns that resilient economic growth and sticky inflation could ‌keep ⁠the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer.

While investors remain focused on risks including possible Fed rate hikes, geopolitical uncertainty, U.S. midterm elections and increased liquidity needs from IPOs and AI ​spending, HSBC ​said these ⁠concerns are largely overblown. The firm, however, said the outlook for investor sentiment and equity valuations remains uncertain, ​noting that technology stocks have traded within ​a ⁠narrow valuation range despite stronger earnings and record margins, indicating that higher valuations could prove difficult to achieve.



Several major global brokerages, ⁠including ​Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, ​expect the S&P 500 to end the year at or above the 8,000 ​level.

Reporting by Joel Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed