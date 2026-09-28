TSX futures slip on weaker gold prices; oil rises on Middle East tensions

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's benchmark index slipped on Tuesday as weaker precious metal prices weighed on sentiment ​ahead of key U.S. inflation data due later ‌this week, while fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy facilities sent oil prices higher.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down ​0.33% at 06:05 a.m. ET.



Investors are looking ahead ​to Friday's U.S. inflation report, as fears of ⁠prolonged energy disruptions continue to keep markets on ​edge.

Traders ramped up bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike later this ​month following stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday.

Spot gold edged 0.2% lower, extending declines, as increased rate hike expectations diminish the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Brent ​crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude hit multi-week ​highs after Yemen's Houthis attacked energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Iran threatened ‌the ⁠U.S. with "economic warfare" and said it fired an advanced missile at U.S. warships, raising fears that the conflict could escalate.

Canada's retaliatory tariffs on American goods took effect on Tuesday after Prime ​Minister Mark Carney's ​government failed ⁠to reach a deal with Washington last month.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday ​that Canadian private jet maker Bombardier (BBDb.TO), would ​not ⁠be allowed to sell its planes in the U.S. unless it started manufacturing in the country.

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Reporting by Darshan ​Kumar and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara