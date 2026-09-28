TSX futures inch up ahead of US Fed decision

Sep 16 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil prices and bond yields paused after a recent surge, while investors ​braced for a widely anticipated interest-rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

September futures ‌on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.15% at 6:18 a.m. ET. The index fell 0.3% on Tuesday after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 5% on ​concerns over high inflation and growing government debt load.



Markets, betting that ​Fed policymakers will lift the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point ⁠to a 3.75% to 4% range, signal further tightening ahead. The policy decision ​is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

The 10-year Treasury yield dipped to ​4.99% after surging to a multi-decade high of 5.04% on Tuesday.

Oil prices fell after reports of Saudi Arabia offering additional crude cargoes via Oman eased concerns about the ​Middle East supply disruptions. Brent crude was last down 0.9% at $107.76 a ​barrel.

A surge in global bond yields has weighed on equity markets in recent weeks ‌as ⁠investors fear central banks will keep monetary policy tighter for longer to tame inflationary pressures stemming from soaring energy prices.

Gold prices climbed more than 1% ahead of the Fed decision.

In other news, European Commission President Ursula von ​der Leyen said the ​European Union is ⁠opening the door for Canada to become its first "associate member," a status that is not set out in ​the bloc's treaties.

The EU and Canada will work together ​across sectors ⁠including manufacturing, AI, critical minerals and energy, she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's trip follows a historic breakdown in Canada-U.S. relations after trade talks collapsed ⁠last month, ​sparking a series of tit-for-tat tariff measures.

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Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas