Dollar pressure weighs on LatAm FX; regional stocks edge higher

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies traded lower on ​Thursday against the U.S. dollar near multi-week highs, while stocks were mostly higher, with domestic political ‌developments remaining in the spotlight in Brazil.

MSCI's index tracking regional stocks (.MILA00000PUS), edged higher by 0.2%.

With Brazil's presidential elections fast approaching, market focus remained pinned on the contest.

An AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remain statistically tied in a simulated ​runoff ahead of next month's vote.

Surveys lately continue to point towards a neck-and-neck race, with market sentiment heavily ​driven by shifts in electoral odds.

Against this backdrop, President Lula announced a 15% increase in cash ⁠transfers under the country's flagship welfare program, Bolsa Familia, to shore up his support ahead of the election.

The program ​adds to investor anxiety over the deteriorating public finances under the current government.

"Brazil's most pressing challenge is to sustainably reduce ​its abnormally high interest rates, which are weighing heavily on the public sector, businesses, and households," Barclays analysts said in a note.

"With real rates still near double digits, maintaining the status quo for another four years is unlikely to be viable."

The benchmark Ibovespa index (.BVSP), lost 0.3%, ​while the real inched slightly lower.

On the monetary policy front, Brazil's central bank on Wednesday cut interest rates by 25 ​basis points for a fifth straight meeting amid firmer signs of an economic slowdown while keeping its options open ahead of the ‌election.

Across the ⁠broader currency space, MSCI's index of Latin American currencies (.MILA00000CUS), fell 0.2%.The U.S. dollar eased slightly after touching seven-week highs, following the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated rate hike to the 3.75% to 4.00% range and policymakers signaling further tightening.

Elsewhere in the region, the Mexican peso gained 0.4%, after hitting an over-one-month low of 17.2710 a dollar in the prior session. Mexico's benchmark ​stock index (.MXX), rose 0.5%, as ​trading resumed following a holiday ⁠on Wednesday.

In Argentina, data later in the day is expected to show gross domestic product likely grew 1.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, slowing from growth of 6.5% in ​the same period of 2025, according to a Reuters poll.

Earlier this week, President Javier Milei's government ​presented its 2027 ⁠budget to Congress, forecasting 4% economic growth next year and inflation of 18%, down from 29% this year.

Local stocks (.MERV), advanced 0.8%.

MSCI's Chilean stock index (.MICL00000PUS), rose 0.5%, supported by firmer copper prices, as the country is a major exporter of the metal. ⁠The support ​from higher metal prices also helped cushion the peso's fall against the ​dollar, down 0.3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1457 GMT:

Reporting by Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis