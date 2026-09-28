FTSE 100 gains after Fed hike; BoE up next

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The UK's FTSE 100 advanced on Thursday as the ​U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike, with market attention turning ‌to the Bank of England's rate decision due later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE), rose 0.51% to 10,742.81 points by 1034 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 (.FTMC), climbed 0.42%.

Clothing retailer Next (NXT.L), gained 0.82% ​after raising its annual outlook for the fourth time this year, increasing its annual ​pre-tax profit guidance by £12 million ($16.08 million) to £1.255 billion.

BoE is widely expected to leave ⁠interest rates steady later in the day, but all eyes will be on any hint ​of whether high energy prices could force it to hike in November.

Traders still expect interest ​rates to rise by at least 43.5 basis points by the year-end, according to LSEG-compiled data.

"The BoE cannot hike rates into what's chiefly a supply shock – this is not 2022 and it's not the US, where ​the economy is much stronger and benefitting from the AI boom," Saxo UK Investor ​Strategist Neil Wilson said in a note.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and indicated one ‌more ⁠hike in the coming months, as newly appointed Chief Kevin Warsh joined a unanimous vote in favour of the move.

The decision follows a surge in oil prices in recent months, driven by the war in the Middle East that has stoked inflation and prompted policymakers worldwide to ​reassess monetary policy.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L), rose ​around 1% after unveiling ⁠an investment of nearly 200 million yuan ($29.81 million) to upgrade its production and supply base in Wuxi, China, the company's Chinese unit said ​in a statement.

Precious metals (.FTNMX551030), rose 1.4% after gold prices rose following ​the Fed hike, ⁠with Pan African Resources (PAFR.L), and Endeavour Mining (EDV.L), up by 4.5% and 1% respectively. GOL

Among mid-caps, budget carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), climbed 2.4% after the airline set out medium-term financial targets, including annual revenue of €10 ⁠billion ($11.47 billion). ​It also raised its revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) ​forecast for the second quarter.

Construction firm Galliford Try (GFRD.L), advanced 3.8% after a 24% jump in annual profits, helped by ​higher project activity and disciplined cost control.

Reproting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman