Gold gains over 2% on weaker dollar, easing oil prices

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gold gained more than 2% on ​Thursday, rebounding from a near six-week low in the previous session, as easing ‌oil prices and a lower US dollar lent support, while investors assessed the latest Federal Reserve rate hike.

Spot gold was up 2.3% at $4,360.36 per ounce as of 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT). US gold futures for December ​delivery settled 0.3% higher at $4,399.70.



"We've been tied very closely to an inverse relationship ​with energy prices based on those inflationary pressures... Energy prices are down fairly ⁠dramatically. So it's these lower energy prices that are removing some of that pressure on ​the gold market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Oil prices extended ​their fall into a second straight day to a one-week low on diminishing fears of supply disruptions, while the dollar eased from a seven-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable for holders of other currencies.

The yield ​on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury also slipped. High yields on risk-free US Treasuries dampen ​the appeal of the non-yielding metal.

The Fed raised rates on Wednesday and flagged more hikes in the coming months, ‌with ⁠Chair Kevin Warsh joining a unanimous decision that effectively acknowledges the Trump administration's inability so far to control inflation that policymakers worry could worsen.



Traders now see a 51% chance of another US rate hike when the central bankers meet next in October, compared with nearly 44% a ​day ago, according to ​the CME FedWatch tool. FEDWATCH

Although ⁠gold is considered an inflation hedge, a high-interest-rate environment reduces its appeal by boosting the attractiveness of interest-bearing assets.

"Rising fiscal deficits, higher debt ​burdens, an eventual weakening of the US dollar, and our expectation that ​the Fed ⁠will resume easing next year should support gold despite the near-term volatility," UBS said in a note.

The Bank of England held interest rates unchanged on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan is expected ⁠to raise rates ​to a 31-year high on Friday and signal its ​readiness to keep pushing up borrowing costs.

Spot silver rose 4.2% to $65.60 per ounce, platinum gained 1.8% to $1,783.69, and palladium climbed ​1.6% to $1,289.45.

Reporting by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Diti Pujara and Jonathan Ananda