Gulf bourses edge higher as investors weigh Fed rate hike

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses ticked slightly higher early on Thursday despite mounting geopolitical friction, as investors weighed the US ​Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in more than ‌three years.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) inched 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.1% rise in SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (2020.SE).

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) added 0.1%, with top ​lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) gaining 0.9%.

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In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) was ​up 0.3%, while the Qatari benchmark (.QSI) traded flat.

Most Gulf ⁠Cooperation Council central banks raised their benchmark rates after the US ​Fed's quarter-point increase on Wednesday.

Regional currencies are pegged to ​the dollar, except for the Kuwaiti dinar, which is tied to a basket that includes the dollar, so Gulf monetary policy routinely mirrors the Fed.

Saudi ​Arabia raised its repo and reverse repo rates by 25 ​basis points to 4.50% and 4.00%, respectively. The United Arab Emirates raised its ‌overnight ⁠deposit facility base rate by 25 bps to 3.9%, while Oman raised its repo rate by the same margin to 4.5%. Qatar's central bank also raised key rates by 25 bps.

Meanwhile, cross-border warfare flared ​as Saudi airstrikes ​struck Yemen, ⁠countered by Iran-backed Houthi drone and missile salvos targeting Saudi cities, while US President Donald Trump voiced ​hope for an imminent end to the seven-month ​conflict.

The hostilities ⁠have directly threatened critical energy infrastructure. Recent drone strikes damaged two pumping stations along Saudi Aramco's 1,200-km East-West Pipeline, a vital conduit bypassing ⁠the ​vulnerable Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday evening, ​US President Donald Trump said he hoped the conflict, now in its seventh month, would ​end soon.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Mathew