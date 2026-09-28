Wall St opens higher as easing oil prices boost Fed hike relief

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The major US stock indexes opened higher on Thursday as retreating oil prices boosted sentiment, with the Federal Reserve's first rate hike under Chair Kevin Warsh reassuring investors of its commitment to reining in inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 420.6 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 51,882.53. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 79.6 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 7,631.44, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 399.4 points, or 1.54%, to 26,377.864.
Reporting by Niket Nishant and Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
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