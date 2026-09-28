Sept 17 (Reuters) - The major US stock indexes opened ​higher on Thursday ‌as retreating oil prices boosted sentiment, with ​the Federal Reserve's ​first rate hike under ⁠Chair Kevin Warsh ​reassuring investors of ​its commitment to reining in inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial ​Average (.DJI), rose ​420.6 points, or 0.82%, at ‌the ⁠open to 51,882.53. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 79.6 points, or ​1.05%, ​at ⁠the open to 7,631.44, while ​the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), ​rose ⁠399.4 points, or 1.54%, to 26,377.864.



Reporting ⁠by ​Niket Nishant ​and Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Maju Samuel

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