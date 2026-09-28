Gold scales one-week high as crude prices ease

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a second straight session ‌to a one-week high as oil prices fell on Friday and investors shrugged off the Federal Reserve's first rate hike in three years and hawkish commentary.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $4,378.97 ​per ounce by 1141 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $4,418.50.



Oil prices ​fell for a third straight session, as easing concerns over Saudi ⁠supply disruptions outweighed anxiety about a widening Middle East conflict.



"The precious metal appears to ​have taken the Fed's hawkish signals in its stride, instead finding immediate relief from falling ​oil prices amid hopes that the Fed's hiking cycle will prove shallow," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Bybit.

Although gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, higher rates can ​curb its demand by increasing the appeal of yield-bearing assets.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday ​flagged more hikes in the coming months.

Goldman Sachs said in a note that it expects "the impact ‌of ⁠tighter monetary policy to be felt primarily through a slower near-term appreciation path rather than a lower terminal gold price."



Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates to a 31-year high and signalled its readiness to keep pushing up borrowing costs, joining ​other major central banks ​in fighting persistent ⁠inflation pressures.

"Looking ahead, the state of the conflict in the Middle East will be a key factor influencing gold prices. ​If the conflict prolongs and oil prices remain high well ​into next ⁠year, that could prompt central banks to raise rates more than investors expect, which would put downward pressure on gold prices," said Hamad Hussain, a climate and commodities economist ⁠at ​Capital Economics.

Spot silver rose 2.8% to $67.03, platinum gained 2.6% ​to $1,814.57 and palladium added 3.2% at $1,331.95. All metals were headed for a weekly gain.

Reporting by Pablo Sinha ​and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Diti Pujara and Harikrishnan Nair