TSX futures subdued as investors weigh Middle East developments

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were subdued on Friday, as investors weighed developments in the Middle East, while oil prices eased on reports of additional supply from Saudi Arabia and precious metal prices extended gains.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.06% at 06:00 a.m. ET (10:00 GMT).
Oil prices extended losses as traders assessed reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude supplies through Oman, while smaller-than-expected draw from US crude inventories also weighed.
However, concerns about higher prices of refined crude products remain, with Brent crude futures still elevated at above $100 a barrel.
Investors will also look ahead to a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, with the discussions likely to focus on tensions in the Gulf region among other issues.
Spot gold rose 0.8% to a one-week high, extending its rebound after declines on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, while silver prices also climbed 2.8%.
The benchmark stock index (.GSPTSE), is heading for its first weekly gain in five as easing oil prices and the Fed's focus to combat inflation helped improve investor sentiment.
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Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber