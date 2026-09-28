Sept 18 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were subdued on Friday, as investors weighed developments in ​the Middle East, while oil prices eased on ‌reports of additional supply from Saudi Arabia and precious metal prices extended gains.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were ​down 0.06% at 06:00 a.m. ET (10:00 GMT).



Oil prices ​extended losses as traders assessed reports that ⁠Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude supplies through ​Oman, while smaller-than-expected draw from US crude inventories also ​weighed.

However, concerns about higher prices of refined crude products remain, with Brent crude futures still elevated at above $100 a barrel.

Investors ​will also look ahead to a meeting between ​US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, ‌with ⁠the discussions likely to focus on tensions in the Gulf region among other issues.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to a one-week high, extending its rebound after declines ​on Wednesday following ​the Federal ⁠Reserve's interest rate hike, while silver prices also climbed 2.8%.

The benchmark stock index (.GSPTSE), ​is heading for its first weekly gain ​in ⁠five as easing oil prices and the Fed's focus to combat inflation helped improve investor sentiment.

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Reporting by Darshan Kumar ​and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber