Fed, BoE probe banks' exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The US and UK central banks have asked global banks about ​their exposures to large trading firms after turmoil ‌at a hedge fund caused large losses at proprietary trading firm Jane Street in July, the Financial Times reported on ​Monday.

The AI-focused Situational Awareness fund, run by former OpenAI ​researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, was forced to sell most ⁠of its public equities portfolio to Citadel Securities after ​a sharp selloff in AI and chip stocks in July.



Jane ​Street lost roughly $15 billion that month, particularly through its investment in the hedge fund and other technology holdings.

The central banks are seeking ​information on the trading firms' risk appetite, how banks' ​exposure to them evolved throughout the trading day, and how risk ‌controls ⁠operated, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Bank of England declined to comment. Jane Street and ​the US Federal ​Reserve did ⁠not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

Last month, ​the US Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed Wall ​Street banks, ⁠including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America.



It was examining Situational Awareness' trading activity and use of leverage ⁠following ​its near-collapse, including the trades ​that triggered margin calls and the fund's communications with lenders.

Reporting by Abu ​Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Harikrishnan Nair