off-the-wire

TSX futures rise as easing oil prices lift sentiment

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
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Sept 21 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday after oil prices tumbled more than 2% on hopes for diplomatic ​progress between the US and Iran, while investors awaited remarks ‌from the Bank of Canada governor.

December futures tied to the S&P/TSX index rose 0.7% to 2117.40 points at 06:14 a.m. ET (1014 GMT).

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the ​United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York this week, and US ​President Donald Trump has said he would be open to meeting him.

Oil ⁠prices slid to their lowest in 11 days as investors hoped ​for diplomatic progress at the UNGA and eyed a partial recovery in ​shipments from Saudi Arabia. Still, Brent crude futures remained above $100 a barrel.

The energy sector (.SPTTEN), which has gained more than 50% so far this year, will be in focus ​as oil prices, despite Monday's fall, remain elevated.

The commodity-heavy Canadian benchmark (.GSPTSE), ​is up nearly 13% so far this year, outperforming the US benchmark index S&P 500's (.SPX), 11.8% gain.

Meanwhile, ‌gold ⁠prices eased on a firmer dollar and profit-taking

Market participants await Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem's speech, scheduled later in the day, for clues on the central bank's future policy path.

Traders have priced in a ​60% probability that ​the Bank of ⁠Canada will raise interest rates at its meeting next month, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Investors will also assess ​retail sales data due later this week for ​cues on ⁠consumer spending amid increasing inflationary fears.
Separately, Canadian PM Carney and French President Macron pledged closer ties to grapple with rising geopolitical tensions, climate change and ⁠the erosion ​of democratic values.

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Reporting ​by Darshan Kumar and Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara

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