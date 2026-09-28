Canadian dollar hits nearly seven-week low on wider yield spreads

TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a nearly seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the gap between ​US and Canadian yields continued to widen despite the recent ‌more hawkish stance of Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.4075 per U.S. dollar, or 71.05 US cents, after touching ​its weakest intraday level since August 5 at 1.4078.



"The combination of ​widening rate differentials, escalating trade uncertainty and bullish technical momentum ⁠is driving USD-CAD toward fresh highs," said Kevin Ford, FX & macro ​strategist at Convera.

"Markets have increased the probability of an October BoC hike, ​but Macklem’s tougher language has not offset the dollar’s growing carry advantage."

The U.S. dollar (.DXY), opens new tab rose against a basket of major currencies as investors weighed the possibility of more ​interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Canadian 2-year yield fell 2.4 ​basis points further below the US equivalent to a gap of about 148 basis ‌points ⁠in favor of the US note, marking the widest gap since March 2025.

Investors see a roughly 60% chance the BoC would hike in October. On Monday, Macklem said that the central bank had to take into ​consideration the fact that ​while slower ⁠growth linked to new US tariffs could drag inflation downwards, the Middle East conflict could push it up ​as oil prices soar.

The price of oil, one of ​Canada's major ⁠exports, rose as traders worried about global supplies. U.S. crude oil futures were trading 0.9% higher at $96.65 a barrel.

As trade uncertainties mount, Canada has sought ⁠to diversify economic ​ties and speed up the approval process for ​major natural resource projects.

The Canadian 10-year yield was barely changed at 3.847%, after touching an ​earlier two-week low at 3.802%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci