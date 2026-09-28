Canadian dollar hits eight-week low as investors brace for domestic slowdown

TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to an eight-week low against its US counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback notched broad-based gains and investors ​bet that ongoing trade uncertainty would slow Canada's economy.

The loonie was ‌trading 0.3% lower at 1.41 per US dollar, or 70.92 US cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since July 29 at 1.4106.



"Markets, we think, are bracing for some softness in ​the economy in the coming months as US tariffs hit targeted sectors, ​and consumers and firms rein in spending and investment," Karl Schamotta, ⁠chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

"The government's tax reforms, its ​courting of investors and its push to sell more to the European Union should ​pay off over time, but the effects will be incremental and slow to arrive."

New US tariffs could slash Canada's fourth-quarter growth to below 1%, reflecting a new wave of uncertainty that threatens ​to hit investment and hiring, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on ​Monday.

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a measure aimed at strengthening the economy, saying that ‌Canada ⁠will let businesses immediately write off the cost of most new capital investments for tax purposes.

The US dollar rose to its highest level in nearly two months against a basket of major currencies as investors priced in a rate hike cycle from ​the Federal Reserve, while oil ​prices jumped as ⁠comments from Iran cast doubt on progress in peace talks.

US crude oil futures were trading 2.2% higher at $92.49 a barrel. ​Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

Canadian bond yields moved ​higher across ⁠the curve, tracking moves in US Treasuries.

The 10-year was up 11.2 basis points at 3.942%, moving back in reach of the nearly three-year high it touched last week ⁠at 3.987%. ​Still, it moved 1.7 basis points further below ​the US equivalent to a gap of about 115 basis points in favor of the US note, ​marking the largest gap since June 2025.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan