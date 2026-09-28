off-the-wire

Copper falls from near-record highs on profit-taking and firmer dollar

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Copper falls from near-record highs on profit-taking and firmer dollar teaser image

Copper prices fell on Wednesday under pressure from a stronger dollar and profit-taking after the metal tested technical resistance above $14,800 a metric ton.

Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% at $14,606.50 a ton by 1600 GMT after touching $14,833 for its highest since the record high of $14,875 on September 10.

Comex copper HGc1 hit a record peak of $6.83 per lb, or $15,057 a ton, on Tuesday before retreating on Wednesday.

Comex copper inventories HG-STX-COMEX have started to record modest daily inflows as the premium on US copper futures over LME prices edged higher after a sharp pullback.

That pullback was triggered by a Reuters report that the White House had yet to decide on copper import tariffs that have raised concerns over affordability.

After months of heavy inflows, Comex warehouses now hold 69% of the roughly 1 million tons of copper tracked by global exchanges, supporting concerns about tightness outside the US.

The backdrop has helped LME copper prices to gain 18% this year and currently coincides with signs of robust demand in top consumer China ahead of public holidays on September 25 and October 1 to October 7.

Half of the 252,500 tons of copper stored in LME-registered warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL meanwhile has been earmarked for delivery.

The impact of these supportive factors is evident in the spread between the LME cash copper contract and the three-month benchmark CMCU0-3, which swung to a premium this week.

The premium was last at $65 a ton, compared with a discount of $86 on September 14.

“Buyers are willing to pay a premium to secure metal sooner, reinforcing the narrative of a tighter market,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

On the supply side, traders were awaiting an update on contract negotiations with workers at BHP’s Escondida copper mine.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped by 0.5% to $3,248 a ton while zinc CMZN3 fell 0.4% to $3,894.50 and lead CMPB3 eased by 0.9% to $1,918. Nickel CMNI3 lost 1.1% to $16,445 and tin CMSN3 was down 0.8% at $53,765.

(Reporting by Polina DevittAdditional reporting by Solomon Cefai;Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

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