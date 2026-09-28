Gold at one week-low as higher oil, hawkish Fed weigh

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday, hitting a one-week low, as a rise in ‌oil prices and a hawkish shift in rhetoric anchored expectations of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $4,249.37 per ounce as of 11:20 a.m. ET (1520 GMT), after ​having hit its lowest since September 16. US gold futures for December delivery ​lost 0.8% to $4,285.00.



"Gold continues to be burdened by higher energy prices ⁠along with higher interest rates... with higher energy prices, the expectation of inflationary concerns ​grows and the potential for additional rate hikes by the Fed," said David Meger, director ​of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.



Oil prices rose more than 1% as diplomatic talks between the US and Iran showed little sign of progress.

Energy prices can feed into headline inflation as manufacturers pass ​on higher costs. This forces central banks to adopt more restrictive policy stances to rein ​in price pressures.

The Fed raised interest rates for the first time in three years last week, ‌and signalled ⁠further rate hikes this year. Several Fed officials reinforced the need for more rate increases, with Governor Michael Barr being the latest to highlight the need for tighter monetary policy.

Traders are now pricing a 66% chance of a rate hike in October, according to ​CME's FedWatch Tool. While ​gold is a ⁠traditional inflation hedge, rising interest rates tarnish its appeal.



Pressuring bullion, the dollar hit a two-month high, making greenback-priced gold more expensive ​for overseas buyers, while US 10-year Treasury yields hovered at a ​near two-decade ⁠high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal.

"Gold's recent support low around $4,235 is the first level to watch. A break could expose the market to a deeper correction ⁠and ​potentially renewed focus on the June-July area around $4,000," said ​Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, in a note.

Spot silver fell 2% to $63.21 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.1% ​to $1,730.53, while palladium was steady at $1,260.54.

Updates for US mid-session trading

Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara