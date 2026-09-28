off-the-wire

US fixed 30-year mortgage rate climbs to highest since June 2025

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
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Sept 9 (Reuters) - The rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose last week to its highest in more than 14 months, as escalating ​hostilities in the Middle East drove up oil prices, fueling ‌inflation concerns and pushing up U.S. Treasury yields that underpin residential borrowing costs.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose 6 basis points to 6.85% in the week ended September ​4, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday. It was ​last higher in June 2025.

Mortgage rates track U.S. Treasury yields, ⁠which have risen in recent weeks on concerns about rising federal debt ​that topped $40 trillion in August, as well as because of competition for ​capital from companies building AI-related infrastructure, and worries the U.S.-Iran conflict will worsen inflation that has been running above the Fed's 2% goal for 5-1/2 years.

The rise in ​mortgage rates has choked off refinancing, which fell 6.2% from a ​week earlier, the MBA said. Mortgage applications, which include applications for purchases as well ‌as refinancing, ⁠dropped 2.7% from the prior week, the MBA said.

There is little to suggest relief for prospective homebuyers is in sight, with the 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday approaching 4.8%, near its highest level since October 2023.

A ​pair of closely ​watched inflation readings ⁠later this week — the producer price index on Thursday and the consumer price index on Friday — will likely ​shape the outcome of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting ​on September ⁠15 to 16, another factor in how mortgage rates will evolve.

Traders for now are betting a Fed rate hike is more likely than a continued ⁠hold, ​though cooler inflation readings could easily shift ​that perception. Either way, there is no indication the Fed will deliver the interest-rate cut that ​President Donald Trump has called for.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese

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