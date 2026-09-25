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Canadian dollar edges lower, bond yields jump as oil tops $100 a barrel

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
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TORONTO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against the greenback on Thursday and bond yields jumped as the price ​of U.S. oil topped $100 a barrel for the first ‌time since May, adding to investor concerns about the inflation outlook.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3810 per U.S. dollar, or 72.41 U.S. ​cents, after moving in a range of 1.3801 to 1.3835. ​The currency has pulled back from a three-week high ⁠of 1.3757 on Tuesday as the trade war between the United ​States and Canada intensified.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed after U.S. producer price data ​pushed up expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, while rallying oil prices also prompted inflation worries.

"Inflation pressures are heating up and ​broadening beyond energy, creating a more challenging backdrop for the ​Fed," Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a ‌note.

U.S. ⁠crude oil futures were trading 5.8% higher at $101.65 a barrel after the biggest spike in attacks on shipping since the Iran war began spurred trader concerns about supply disruptions. Oil is one ​of Canada's major ​exports.

U.S. consumer price ⁠data, due on Friday, could offer further clues on prospects for Fed rate hikes. Canada's monthly ​Consumer Price Index report is due on Monday.

Bank ​of Canada ⁠Governor Tiff Macklem said last week policymakers were prepared to raise borrowing costs multiple times if inflation remained too high.

Canadian bond yields ⁠moved ​higher across the curve, tracking the moves ​in U.S. Treasuries.

The 2-year was up 11.7 basis points to 3.288%, trading at its ​highest level since November 2024.

Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Rod Nickel

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