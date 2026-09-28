Gold falls over 1% as U.S. inflation data boosts Fed hike bets

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped over 1% on Thursday after robust U.S. ‌inflation data and rising oil prices increased bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week.

Spot gold slipped 1% to $4,358.09 per ounce by 11:14 a.m. EDT (1514 GMT), while U.S. gold futures ​fell 1.4% to $4,400.60.



The Producer Price Index (PPI) data "sort of tells us that there ​has been a bit of a pickup in underlying inflation in ⁠the U.S. economy, and a part of that is due to rising energy ​costs," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.



PPI for final demand rose ​0.4% last month after an upwardly revised 0.1% gain in July, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday.

Traders are now pricing in a 70% chance of an increase in ​U.S. interest rates next week, up from 62% before the data, according to ​the CME FedWatch Tool.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to hold rates steady ‌at ⁠its September 15-16 meeting and for the rest of the year.

The U.S. dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive in other currencies, while higher benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields further pressured gold.



Bonds have to reflect more persistent and higher inflation from ​steeper oil prices, ​which sees gold ⁠prices drop, Rodda added.

Rising bond yields typically pressure gold by raising the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Oil prices jumped ​4% on Thursday with benchmark Brent crude hitting $105 a barrel, ​after the ⁠biggest spike in attacks on shipping since the start of the U.S.-Iran war spurred supply disruption concerns.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates the second time ⁠this year, ​seeking to quell an energy-driven rise in inflation ​triggered by the war.

Among other metals, spot silver slid 4.2% to $64.47 per ounce, platinum dropped 4.6% to $1,808.42 ​and palladium fell 3.9% to $1,300.75.

Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das