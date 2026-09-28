TSX futures hover near six-week low before US inflation data

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were muted on Thursday, as markets awaited U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's ​monetary policy outlook, with elevated oil prices and bond yields ‌keeping investor sentiment subdued.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.07% at 06:05 a.m. ET, hovering near their lowest since July 31.

Investor focus is squarely on ​U.S. producer inflation data due later in the day, as ​well as a consumer price index (CPI) report expected on Friday.

The ⁠10-year U.S. Treasury yields were at their highest since 2023 as the ​announcement of an enlarged Treasury buyback of longer-dated securities on Wednesday disappointed ​investors.

Traders see more than a 60% chance of a Fed rate hike next week, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, as rising yields and escalating tensions in ​the Middle East have rekindled fears of prolonged inflation.

Brent crude prices ​were holding firm above $100 a barrel following the biggest wave of attacks on shipping ‌in ⁠the Strait of Hormuz by Washington and Tehran on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, a site associated with the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, and said that he expects the war to end ​after the midterm ​elections in the ⁠U.S.

Spot gold prices eased after gaining early in the session, while silver and base metal copper prices also ​declined.

In corporate news, pipeline operator Enbridge (ENB.TO), said on Wednesday ​it ⁠will buy Tallgrass Energy's crude oil business for $2.55 billion in cash, expanding its U.S. liquids pipeline network by buying a majority stake in the Pony Express ⁠Pipeline ​and other assets.

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Reporting ​by Darshan Kumar and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas