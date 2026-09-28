Canadian dollar weakens to nine-day low on Fed rate hike bets

TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a nine-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as U.S. inflation data supported bets ​for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

The loonie was ‌trading 0.2% lower at 1.3862 per U.S. dollar, or 72.14 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since September 2 at 1.3883. For the week, the currency was ​down 0.2%.

"I think the weakness stemmed from rising expectations for Fed ​rate hikes," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management ⁠at Silver Gold Bull.

U.S. consumer prices accelerated in August, while a key ​measure of underlying inflation posted its largest increase in four months, reinforcing expectations ​that the Fed will raise interest rates next week.

The loonie benefited last week from a more hawkish message from the Bank of Canada, Bregar said, adding that "this week it ​has really been about the U.S. dollar rallying with yields and oil."

Soaring ​oil prices have raised the outlook for inflation globally, leading to a steep sell-off in ‌bonds.

Bank ⁠of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem last week said that policymakers were prepared to raise borrowing costs multiple times if inflation remained too high.

Investors see a 57% chance the Canadian central bank will tighten policy at its next policy ​decision on October 28, ​swap market data ⁠showed.

An escalating trade war between the United States and Canada has also weighed this week on the Canadian currency. ​Canada sends about 70% of its exports to the ​U.S., including ⁠oil.

U.S. crude oil futures were trading 2.3% lower at $100.11 a barrel on Friday but remained on course for a sharp weekly gain.

Canadian bond yields were mixed across ⁠a ​flatter curve. The 2-year was up 1.3 basis ​points at 3.343% but was trading 5.3 basis points further below the U.S. equivalent at a ​gap of about 127 basis points.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell