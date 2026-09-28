Copper output from Chile’s Codelco dips in July

Copper output at Chilean state miner Codelco, one of the world’s largest copper producers, fell 5% from a year earlier in July to 112,800 metric tons, data from state copper commission Cochilco showed on Thursday.

The latest Codelco copper production data extends a weak run for the company as it battles operational setbacks at key mines

Production at BHP-controlled Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, slumped 22.1% to 89,400 tons.

Output at Collahuasi, jointly owned by Anglo American AAL.L and Glencore GLEN.L, rose 12.3% to 38,400 tons.

Chile’s overall copper production fell 9.4% in July, with the statistics agency blaming severe weather in the north and maintenance at major operations.

Cochilco said in August it expects Chile’s copper output to dip around 2.5% in 2026 before rebounding next year.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Anthony Esposito)