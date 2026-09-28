NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged higher ‌against major peers on Friday after closely watched inflation data ​showing higher consumer prices ​reinforced expectations of a Federal ⁠Reserve interest rate increase ​next week.

Labor Department data showed ​that the U.S. consumer price index increased 0.4% in August after edging up 0.1% ​in July. In the ​12 months through August, consumer inflation ‌advanced ⁠3.4% after rising by the same margin in July.



The dollar rose broadly against the ​euro and ​Swiss ⁠franc before giving back some of those ​gains immediately after the ​data.

The ⁠euro was down 0.07% at $1.1602. The dollar strengthened 0.2% ⁠to ​0.814 against the ​Swiss franc.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New ​York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama