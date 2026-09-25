off-the-wire

Mapping the Market: Mind the gap in US oil as Iran tensions escalate

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Mapping the Market: Mind the gap in US oil as Iran tensions escalate teaser image

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The price of U.S. oil has been on a scorching rally for the last two months — including a surge ​of nearly 7% on Thursday as U.S.-Iran tensions escalated — setting up ‌a showdown on the charts to decide which way it goes next.

Since bottoming at $67.04 on July 2, the price of West Texas Intermediate — ​the benchmark for U.S. crude oil — has risen more than 53%, ​according to data supplied by LSEG. That jump has brought ⁠into play a gap in the price chart that opened nearly four ​months ago.

A gap is an empty space on a price chart where ​no trading has taken place, which in this case occurred between the May 19 close of $107.77 and the opening price of $104.12 on May 20. Technical analysts often view gaps ​as a constraint on prices until they are filled, after which the ​market is freer to choose a new direction.

After the gap area, the $111-$113 zone is a ‌logical ⁠target since it was marked by price congestion amid a series of daily closes there.

However, if oil comes off the boil after filling the gap, a retreat below $102 and $100 would indicate the direction has turned lower, with $93.50, ​the high on July ​23, being the ⁠next objective.

What the chart shows:

WTI up over 53% since its July 2 low of $67.04

May 19-20 gap above $104

A push ​higher targets $111-$113; reversal from the gap points toward $102, $100 and then $93.50

(Mapping ​the Market ⁠is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of ⁠future price ​moves but does not guarantee the outcome. ​The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )

Robert Fullem is a Reuters market analyst. ​The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and Rod Nickel

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