TSX futures rebound as oil prices ease

Sep 11 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks edged higher on Friday, as investors weighed prospects of a deal to resume shipping in the Middle ​East that eased oil prices and improved sentiment ahead of ‌U.S. inflation data.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.42% at 06:14 a.m. ET, putting the index on track to snap a four-day losing streak.



Risk appetite ​got a boost as oil prices slipped 3.6% to pare ​early gains after the Financial Times reported that foreign ministers ⁠in the Middle East are exploring a deal with Iran to resume ​shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Spot gold rose 0.7%, recovering from nearly ​a 2% decline in the previous session, while silver prices also gained after a 5% drop on Thursday.

Renewed escalation in the Middle East, rising bond yields and ​signs of resilience in the U.S. economy have increased bets for a ​Federal Reserve rate hike, souring market sentiment in recent days.

Canada's benchmark stock index (.GSPTSE), slipped ‌to ⁠a nearly six-week low on Thursday and has shed 2.8% for the week.

Investors are now looking ahead to the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due later in the day, for clues on the Fed's monetary policy ​path.

Traders are pricing ​in nearly 70% ⁠chances of a rate hike next week, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, following a largely in-line producer ​inflation report on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on ​Thursday ⁠Canada has agreed a C$350 million aid package for Kyiv to acquire air defense interceptors.

In corporate news, logistics software firm Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), reported second-quarter ⁠revenue ​slightly above analysts' estimates.

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Reporting ​by Darshan Kumar and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed