Wall Street jumps, oil lower ahead of Fed vote next week

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street ticked up on Friday after a volatile, mostly down week and oil ‌prices dipped after a week-long surge in which Gulf tensions and inflation concerns weighed on markets.

Oil prices retreated from a four-month high on Friday, but accelerating U.S. consumer inflation boosted expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week, keeping bond yields elevated.



All three major ​U.S. indices were higher on Friday but still on track for a weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial ​Average (.DJI), rose 1.13%, the S&P 500 (.SPX), gained 1.03% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), was up 1.15%.



MSCI's gauge ⁠of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS), rose 5.66 points, or 0.50%.

TRADERS AWAIT FED STATEMENT

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% last month after ​edging up 0.1% in July, the U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Traders were quick to add to bets for a ​rate hike from the Fed at its two-day meeting next week. Markets now see about an 85% chance of a quarter-point hike, compared with around 67% prior to the data. The Fed will release its latest policy statement on Wednesday, followed by a press conference with Chairman Kevin ​Warsh.



"Thus far, the Fed has simply stared at inflation with its withering gaze. (Friday's) report will probably change that," said Shawn Snyder, ​economic strategist at Potomac Fund Management. "It may not be enough to definitively push the Fed to hike rates at its September meeting, but ‌with oil ⁠prices hovering around $100 a barrel, it is hard to envision the inflation outlook getting much better in the near term."

Brent crude hit a four-month high of $109.97 a barrel on Friday after a 6% jump the day before, but it soon ran into selling pressure and was last down about 2.9% at $104.49. It was still set for a weekly rise of over 8%.

Oil flows ​remained restricted through the Strait ​of Hormuz as the United ⁠States and Iran traded attacks, although prices have fallen since the Financial Times reported that foreign ministers in the Middle East were trying to work out a temporary deal to manage shipping through ​the waterway.

Markets are still pricing in the risk of a protracted war. Comments by President Donald Trump ​that the war ⁠could last beyond the November midterm elections have not helped, with bond yields surging globally on heightened inflation fears.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was slightly higher on Friday at 4.96%, helped by retreating oil prices. It briefly touched its highest in almost three years at ⁠4.9915% ​immediately after the inflation data.

The U.S. dollar was flat, having gained 0.4% on ​Thursday against its major peers. It was steady on Friday at 99.1.

Gold rose 0.8% to $4,350 an ounce after dropping nearly 2% on Thursday.

Reporting by Samuel Indyk, ​Stella Qiu and Pete Schroeder; additional reporting by Laura Matthews; Editing by Stephen Coates, Elaine Hardcastle, Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama