Canada's August inflation holds steady at 3% as crude stays firm; food prices ease

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation growth rate held at 3% in August, same as last month, as crude prices continued to stay firm affecting gasoline costs ​and food prices cooled only moderately, data showed on Monday.

The next month's consumer price ‌index data could show further strengthening as benchmark Brent crude price crossed $100 per barrel this month and U.S. President Donald Trump's new 50% tariffs and Canada's retaliatory measures impact costs for the full month.



- Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast ​the annual inflation rate at 3% and monthly inflation to register no change.

- On a month-on-month ​basis, consumer prices fell 0.1%, Statistics Canada said.

- Gasoline prices eased slightly in August ⁠but still increased at an annual rate of 22.8%. This was down from 25.7% increase noted ​in July.

- Food prices, which have been accelerating faster than the headline inflation since July, eased slightly and ​registered an annual growth rate of 2.8%. This was the first time in 14 months that food prices fell below the 3% mark.

- Prices for dairy products led the deceleration in food prices with costs rising 0.7% annually in August compared ​with a 3.1% rise in July. Cheese and yogurt were the top contributors to the slowdown in ​dairy prices, StatsCan said.



- Prices for tours and travel rose 26.1%, another main contributor to the upside inflation after gasoline ‌and ⁠food, due to base year effect. During the same period last year costs in this category had fallen due to a sharp decline in Canadian's traveling to the United States.

- CPI-median, the centermost component of the CPI basket, stood at 2%, while CPI-trim, which excludes the most extreme price changes, was at 1.9% in ​August, the same as reported ​in July. These ⁠core measures have largely hovered around 2% for the last several months, easing worries that crude prices were spilling onto other costs.

- Shelter costs, which include rents ​and mortgage interest costs, increased slightly to 1.5% in August from 1.3% in ​July.

- The ⁠Bank of Canada said last month that it will not hesitate to increase rates multiple times if inflation stays higher and impacts the closely-watched core measures.

- The central bank strives to keep inflation around the mid-point of ⁠its target ​range of 1% to 3%.

- The Canadian dollar extended losses after ​the inflation data and was trading down 0.29% to C$1.3909 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.90 U.S. cents. Yields firmed, with the two-year ​government bonds up 1.4 basis points to 2.703%.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Dale Smith and Louise Heavens