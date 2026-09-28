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Goldman Sachs sees BoE rate hike in November amid inflation concerns

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
Goldman Sachs sees BoE rate hike in November amid inflation concerns teaser image

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Monday turned more hawkish on the Bank of ​England, forecasting a 25-basis-point rate hike in November ‌2026 as inflation persists and growth holds up.

The bank had previously expected rates to remain unchanged throughout 2026.

"Recent weeks have seen significant ​increases in wholesale energy prices, a larger rise ​in headline inflation than the Bank had expected, ⁠and strong growth data," Goldman Sachs analysts said in ​a note.

Rising energy prices have added to concerns about Britain's inflation ​outlook, with oil climbing above $100 a barrel due to renewed hostilities in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, data showed Britain's economy expanded ​at its fastest annual pace in 18 months in ​July, supported by artificial intelligence and continued momentum from a strong first half.

In ‌line ⁠with consensus, Goldman expects BOE to keep the bank rate unchanged at 3.75% at its September 17 meeting.

The brokerage said the BOE is likely to hold rates after a ​November hike as ​easing energy ⁠prices reduce the need for further tightening, before beginning rate cuts in late 2027.

Traders ​price in 47 basis points of rate hikes ​by ⁠the Bank of England by year-end, LSEG data showed.

Last week, ECB hiked their interest rates for the second time this year.

Traders ⁠are ​also squarely focused on interest rates ​decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this ​week.

Reporting by Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

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