World shares slide as oil prices jump and bond yields climb

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Global stocks fell on Monday ​as a surge in oil prices and rising government bond yields weighed on risk appetite ahead of central bank meetings ‌in the United States and Japan this week.

On Wall Street, technology and industrial stocks led declines across the three major indexes. Artificial intelligence-related shares also came under pressure after the leaders of OpenAI and Anthropic called for a slowdown in AI development to manage risks and protect humanity.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 0.48%, the S&P ​500 (.SPX), fell 0.78% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), fell 1.09%.

The Philadelphia chip index (.SOX), dropped 5%.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 (.STOXX), was down 0.34% ​as gains in oil and gas stocks were offset by losses in tech, which were swept lower after the ⁠concerns expressed in a letter by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, echoed by Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

MSCI's ​gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS), fell 0.89%. Its index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MISX00000PUS), lost 0.73%.

OIL PRICE SPIKE

Brent futures were last up 4% ​at $108.83 a barrel, having gained almost 9% last week. Prices for diesel, gasoline and jet fuel are all far higher than they were before the Iran war, meaning a direct hit for consumers.



Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline was temporarily shut following a drone attack, according to Saudi officials. The shutdown of the pipeline, which helps Saudi Arabia ​avoid the Strait of Hormuz by re-routing oil to the Red Sea, threatens up to 4% of global oil supply.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

"There's been no real ​equity-market drama in the face of 5% yields and high oil prices. But, clearly, one thing we have to add to the mix is that if the ‌disruption in ⁠Hormuz continues, we’re going to have to add a couple of hikes by central banks, which is what the market is pricing," Lombard Odier chief economist Samy Chaar said.

BOND YIELDS RISE

Government bond yields edged higher after posting their worst weekly performance since mid-May last week.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields touched 5% for the first time since 2023, while Germany's 10-year bond yield climbed above 3.54%, its highest level since 2009.

Traders now attach a ​90% probability of the Federal Reserve ​raising rates on Wednesday, in ⁠what could be its first hike since mid-2023. The European Central Bank raised rates last week and indicated more may follow if inflation picks up.

Markets also imply about a 76% chance that the Bank of Japan will ​raise its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% at Friday's meeting.

The BOJ is also ​expected to signal the ⁠possibility of further tightening as it seeks to support the yen following intervention that helped pull the currency away from a 40-year low.

"The Fed is more impatient than it was, and central banks are more impatient than they were, the ECB included. They're not just going to let time do ⁠its work. ​They want to get ahead of it," Chaar said.

In currency markets, the dollar rose against ​major peers including the euro, yen and Swiss franc. It rose 0.79% to 154.76 against the yen and was up 0.2% to 0.818 against the Swiss franc .

The euro was ​0.52% lower at $1.1538 .

Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar rose. Spot gold fell 1.78% to $4,270.29 an ounce.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Editing by Ros Russell