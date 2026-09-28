Sept 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 pulled back from ​an over one-week high on Friday, dragged by banks and energy ‌stocks, but was set for gains in a week packed with economic data and central bank decisions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE), fell 0.6% to 10,751.57 points by 0953 GMT, poised ​for its biggest weekly jump since late July. The midcap FTSE 250 (.FTMC), ​was flat, but was on track for its sharpest weekly rise ⁠since early August.

On Friday, financial stocks were the biggest drags on the index. ​Banks (.FTNMX301010), lost 0.7%, with Lloyds (LLOY.L), and HSBC (HSBA.L), falling 1.2% and 0.6% respectively.

Energy companies (.FTNMX601010), ​were down 0.8%, as oil prices fell for a third straight session on easing concerns over Saudi supply disruptions.

Telecom stocks (.FTNMX151020), were the biggest percentage decliners with a 4.3% tumble. Airtel Africa (AAF.L), ​lost 8.8% after a report said its Airtel Money was considering downsizing its London ​IPO.

On the flip side, precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030), rose 1.6%, as gold prices extended their rally.

Data showed ‌British ⁠consumers unexpectedly increased their shopping in August, although they cut fuel purchases after prices jumped.

The report comes a day after the Bank of England held interest rates steady but warned that policymakers might have to go up if the Iran war drags ​on.

Brokerages changed their rate ​calls following the ⁠decision, with Barclays joining J.P.Morgan in expecting a hike in November.

The central bank on Thursday also paused UK government bond sales ​for six months and halted long-dated gilt sales entirely, days ​after a ⁠global bond rout. Gilts steadied on Friday after last session's rally.

The US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points this week, and the central bank reinforced its fight ⁠against ​inflation, sparking a rally across global markets on ​Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Softcat (SCTS.L), bottomed the FTSE 250 with a 2.8% fall after the IT firm agreed to ​buy US-based GDT at an enterprise value of $1.05 billion.

Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru