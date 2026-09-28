Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center

Italian cable maker Prysmian (MIB: PRY) said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) data centre in Ohio.

The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS “inert-anode” technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.

Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.

“The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level,” it added.

Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.

The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.

Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company’s 2040 net zero target.

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)