off-the-wire

Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Prysmian, Rio Tinto partner to bring low-carbon aluminum to Amazon data center teaser image

Italian cable maker Prysmian (MIB: PRY) said on Friday it had partnered with Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) to supply electrical cables made with low-carbon aluminium for an Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) data centre in Ohio.

The cables will use aluminium produced with ELYSIS “inert-anode” technology, which Prysmian said eliminates direct greenhouse gas emissions from the smelting process, releasing pure oxygen instead.

Project is the first known use of inert-anode-smelted aluminum in a data center, the company said.

“The use demonstrates that the carbon footprint of data centers can be reduced at the raw material level,” it added.

Prysmian will manufacture the cables at its Sedalia, Missouri facility.

The project builds on the collaboration announced by Prysmian and Rio Tinto in March 2026.

Joern Tinnemeyer, Vice President of Data Center Engineering at Amazon Web Services (AWS), linked the initiative to the company’s 2040 net zero target.

(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.