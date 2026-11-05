(Kitco Commentary) - Gold and silver prices have been on an incredible, historic ride over the past two years, and indeed the past eight years.

Prices have risen sharply, with a massive rise in prices starting right after the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference in August 2025 through January 2026. This rise in prices was followed by a partial retracement through July. Prices rose sharply once again in August 2026, typically a quiet period in precious metals prices, followed once again by a partial retracement.

Gold rose 57% from a $3,390.20 settlement price on 25 August 2025 (the first trading day after the 2025 KC Fed conference) to a peak settlement price of $5,318.40 on 29 January 2026. Gold then fell 25% to as low as $3,992.10 on 16 July. Prices recovered some of this decline and were trading around $4,200 as of 19 October.

Silver prices similarly rose from a low of $36.71 on 31 July 2025 to a peak of $115.50 on 26 January on a Comex settlement price basis, only to drop back as low as $56.19 on 16 July.

The sharp increases and declines in gold and silver prices have been reflecting equally large . . .

Click Here To Read