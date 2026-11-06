(Kitco Commentary) - A junior can have the right rocks and still never build a mine. In my experience geology is rarely what stops a company. The money usually is. Exploration companies earn no revenue, so every metre drilled is paid for with someone's equity, and the road from a first drill hole to a producing mine is long enough to outlast several market cycles. S&P Global Market Intelligence found an average of almost 18 years from discovery to production for mines that started up between 2020 and 2023. That makes a junior's financing history as informative as its drill results. Most investors read the drill results closely and skim the financings. I would read them side by side.

The money is the hard part

Each stage of a project has a different funding problem. Early exploration runs on investors backing a team before the data exists. Definition drilling, the step-out and infill holes that show whether a deposit has continuity and scale, costs more and still earns nothing. Then comes metallurgy, engineering, permitting and feasibility work, which are expensive and slow, and which is where I have seen the most projects stall. Only at construction does the capital change character, with strategic investors, project finance and sometimes offtake partners taking over from the equity market.

A junior has to be funded through every stage before that handover, and it raises at whatever price the market will pay that month. That price reflects sentiment about the metal and the sector as much as the work completed, which is why two companies with similar results can be funded on very different terms.

What a raise tells you

A placement announcement carries more information than its headline figure. I check five things:

Size against market value. A raise of 10% of market value is routine. One of 40% changes who owns the company.

Price against recent trading. Was it priced at a discount, and was it done before or after the company's strongest news?

Warrants. Each one adds future shares at a fixed price, which limits what existing holders keep if the stock rises.

Use of proceeds against the work program. Does the money pay for the drilling the company has already described, and how much of it goes to corporate overhead?

Who bought. Insiders, a strategic investor with a stake that fits the project, or an unnamed group of new subscribers tell you different things.

None of these makes a raise good or bad on its own. Together they show whether the money is being spent on progress.

What repeated raises do to existing holders

The arithmetic is simple and often overlooked. A company that issues 25% more shares in each of three consecutive years has nearly doubled its share count, since 1.25 multiplied by itself three times is about 1.95. An early holder now owns roughly half the share of the company they started with, and the company has to double in value just for that holding to be worth what it was.

Raising in stages is how the business works, so the question is never whether a company dilutes. It is whether each raise bought a milestone: a resource estimate, a metallurgical result, a permit, a drilling target tested. A company that raises three times and ends each round at the same stage is paying for time, not progress.

What a funded program looks like in the news flow

A company that is properly funded tends to say so in specific terms: the cash position, the named program it pays for, and the date of the next milestone. When a release says "fully funded," check the cash figure against the program and against the company's overhead. A funded 10,000 metres and a funded year are different promises.

The warning signs are quieter. Results arrive with no mention of how the next phase will be paid for. Small placements follow each other every few months. The same financing language is reused while the work program does not change. Any one of these can be innocent, but a pattern of them tells you the company is raising to stay in business, not to advance the project.

Where a tool can help

I should be upfront about my interest. I founded Minestarters, and my team built Atlas, a research tool that filters junior mining news by commodity, jurisdiction and announcement type, capital raises included, so a company's financings can sit next to its drill and resource news. Atlas is still in beta, and its news history currently reaches back only to its launch, so for a longer record you will still need the company's own filings. A spreadsheet does the same job more slowly. What matters is reading the money next to the milestones.

Geology decides what is worth funding

The rocks determine whether a deposit deserves capital. The funding determines whether it ever gets tested properly. None of this tells you what a stock will do, and a clean financing history promises nothing. What it does is show you, before the next drill release lands, how much of the story is being paid for with new shares and what existing holders are carrying.