Gold firms as dollar, yields and oil retreat before CPI - Kitco AM Report

(Kitco NewsWire) – Spot gold prices are firmer and spot silver prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as a softer U.S. dollar, lower Treasury yields and a pullback in oil prices supported metals ahead of Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report. At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,186.90 an ounce, up 0.39% on the session, while spot silver was trading near $60.210, up 0.03%.

Market positioning remains centered on whether this week’s inflation data confirms the post-payroll Fed-pause trade or revives the December tightening channel. September payrolls rose by only 29,000, unemployment held at 4.2% and July and August payrolls were revised down by a combined 60,000, while preliminary October consumer sentiment fell to 46.3 and one-year inflation expectations rose to 4.7%. Traders now see only a low probability of an October rate hike but still price a high probability of another move by December. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to the 5.19% area as cash trading resumed after Monday’s bond-market holiday, and the dollar index fell back toward 102.3 after reaching its highest level since April 2025.

Wednesday’s CPI, Thursday’s PPI and retail sales data and Friday’s Fed appearance at the IMF are the next tests. A cooler CPI would support gold through lower real-rate and dollar pressure; a hot core print would likely rebuild December hike risk and cap the rebound.

The Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-Iran situation remains a supply-risk overhang, but Tuesday’s immediate market transmission was less inflationary. Oil fell about 2% after Monday’s near one-month high as traders weighed possible additional Russian diesel supply against fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia and tanker incidents near Hormuz. Brent crude traded near $104.63 a barrel, while WTI was near $91.85. The underlying risk premium has not cleared: Houthi-Saudi tensions remain elevated, tanker attacks near the strait continue to threaten the September recovery in Middle East exports and shipping and insurance costs have surged to levels that are obstructing crude and product flows. For gold, the channel is mixed: lower oil, yields and the dollar support bullion in the near term, but the unresolved Gulf-security risk keeps inflation expectations and safe-haven demand embedded in the metals trade.

Global risk tone was mixed before the U.S. open. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%, Dow futures were up 0.1% and Nasdaq futures fell 0.6% as large-bank earnings started the reporting season and chip shares extended losses. South Korea’s Kospi fell 5.5%, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.8% and Taiwan’s Taiex declined 2%, while Hong Kong and Shanghai finished slightly higher. European equities were modestly firmer at midday, with the FTSE 100 up 0.7%, the CAC 40 up 0.1% and the DAX up 0.3%.

The key outside markets see Nymex WTI crude oil prices lower and trading near $91.85 a barrel, while Brent crude was near $104.63. The U.S. dollar index is softer and trading near 102.3. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is trading near the 5.19% area. The U.S. dollar index is softer and trading near 102.3. (Kitco Global Index shows how much of today's gold move is the dollar versus the gold market itself.)

Technically, spot gold bulls’ next upside price objective is to push prices back above the $4,217.15 to $4,227.00 resistance zone, with a sustained move targeting $4,273.36 and then $4,316.09. Bears’ next near-term downside price objective is a break below $4,155.31, with deeper downside targets at $4,110.33 and then $4,066.86. First resistance is seen at $4,207.24 and then at $4,217.15. First support is seen at $4,180.98 and then at $4,155.31.

Spot silver bulls' next upside price objective is to drive prices back above the $61.091 to $61.720 area, with a move above that zone targeting $63.060 and then $65.090. The next downside price objective for the bears is a break below $59.970, with deeper downside targets at $58.740 and then $57.640. First resistance is seen at $60.614 and then at $61.091. Next support is seen at $59.970 and then at $59.773.

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