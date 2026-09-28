Canadian dollar weakens ahead of BoC rate decision, 10-year yield hits a 2-year high

TORONTO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next ​month, while a sell-off in global bond markets helped underpin domestic borrowing ‌costs ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.3905 per U.S. dollar, or 71.92 U.S. cents, putting it among the biggest ​decliners in the Group of 10 currencies.



"The loonie is clearly a laggard ​in G10 FX today as traders continue to increase bets that ⁠the Fed will have to raise interest rates in September to meet ​its 2% target," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"Meanwhile ​the BoC is expected to remain on hold tomorrow at 2.25%, but may introduce a slightly more dovish tone given the escalation in the trade war with the U.S.," Sahota ​said.

The U.S. needs to start being serious and stop trying to be tough before ​talks on a possible trade deal with Canada can restart, Prime Minister Mark Carney told ‌reporters.

Investors ⁠expect the Bank of Canada to leave its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.25% on Wednesday despite recent GDP data that showed the economy growing at a faster pace than the central bank had forecast.

Canada's manufacturing sector expanded for ​a fifth straight month ​in August as ⁠output and employment rose but increased trade tensions cast doubt on the pace of growth being sustained, data on ​Tuesday showed.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose ​to a ⁠near six-week high as a resumption in fighting between the United States and Iran in the Middle East renewed fears of supply disruptions from the oil-producing region. ⁠U.S. ​crude oil futures were trading 4.4% higher at $89.53 ​a barrel.

The Canadian 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at 3.754%, after earlier touching its highest ​level since May 2024 at 3.790%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell