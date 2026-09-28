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Fed's Barr open to rate hike if inflation does not moderate

Kitco Media
By Reuters
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Reuters
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NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said on Tuesday that if inflation does not cool ​quickly, it will be time for the U.S. central ‌bank to increase interest rates.

"Inflation remains too high — and has been for over five years," Barr said in the text of a speech prepared ​for delivery before the Second Chance Lending Forum.

Flagging the Fed's September 15-16 monetary ​policy meeting and the space it gives officials to ⁠weigh policy choices, Barr said, "If inflation appears not to be ​moderating sufficiently, then I think we should act decisively to ​raise rates."

"If trends in the data give me some confidence that inflation is moderating on a path to 2%, then I think we can take ​a bit more time to assess our policy stance," he ​added.

Barr also noted that the economy is performing solidly, powered by investment in artificial ‌intelligence ⁠technology. He said the job market is "stable, with relatively low unemployment."

Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh nodded last week to the prospect of a rate hike, telling the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium ​in Wyoming that when ​it comes ⁠to monetary policy, "We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and ​at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to ​do."

Financial markets ⁠are betting the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate, currently set in the 3.50%-3.75% range, by a quarter of a percentage point ⁠at ​its meeting this month. Many Fed ​officials have signaled an openness to raising rates, citing inflation readings that remain persistently above ​the 2% target.

Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao

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