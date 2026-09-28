Indonesia nickel ore imports from Philippines rise to 11.4 million tons in January-July

Indonesia imported 11.4 million metric tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the January to July period this year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
The nickel ore imports from the Philippines were worth $696.5 million, Statistics Indonesia said.
In comparison, Indonesia imported 6.82 million tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the same period last year, the agency’s data showed.
Top nickel exporter Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, but the government is tightening the annual mining quota to support prices.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
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