off-the-wire

Solar overtakes coal as China’s largest source of installed power capacity

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
Solar overtakes coal as China’s largest source of installed power capacity teaser image

Solar farms overtook coal plants in July to become ​China’s top source of installed power ‌capacity, state-run media reported on Tuesday, although solar still lags well behind coal in terms of ​power generation.

China had ​1,288 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity as of ⁠the end of July, against coal’s ​1,285 GW, according to energy administration figures ​and state-run media.

But solar’s contribution to power generation is lower since it cannot generate electricity when the ​sun isn’t shining. Wind and solar ​made up 24.6% of the power mix in the ‌first ⁠half of the year, while coal was 49.7%, the energy administration previously said – the first time coal’s share dropped below 50%.

Renewable ​capacity had ​already topped ⁠coal capacity. In March last year, China’s installed wind and ​solar surpassed the coal fleet for ​the ⁠first time.

China’s new solar installations have slowed this year compared to last, following a ⁠shift ​from fixed feed-in tariffs to ​market-based pricing, although the total fleet continues to grow.

(Reporting ​by Colleen Howe; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

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