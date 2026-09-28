WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday ‌told reporters in the Oval Office he has a lot of respect for Federal Reserve ​Chairman Kevin Warsh and that "he'll ​do what he has to do" ⁠on interest rates.

Warsh in a ​recent speech said the U.S. central ​bank will "have work to do" if policymakers don't get the confidence they need that ​inflation is heading down to ​2%.

Trump repeatedly urges lowering interest rates. "We should pay, ‌in ⁠my opinion, the lowest interest rates anywhere in the world by far," Trump said on Monday.



The Fed's ​preferred Personal ​Consumption Expenditures ⁠Price Index remained at 3.7% on an annual ​basis as of July. Affordability ​is ⁠top of mind for voters ahead of November's midterm elections.

Central bankers will ⁠meet ​next month to consider ​any interest rate changes.

Reporting by Steve Holland and ​Bo Erickson; Editing by Caitlin Webber