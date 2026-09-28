off-the-wire

US construction spending drops to nearly three-year low in July

Kitco Media
By Reuters
Published:
Updated:
Reuters
US construction spending drops to nearly three-year low in July teaser image

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in July, hitting the lowest level in nearly three years as higher mortgage rates weighed on single-family ​homebuilding.

The Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday that construction spending ‌dropped 0.5% to $2.158 trillion, the lowest level since October 2023. Data for June was revised higher to show construction spending unchanged instead of dipping 0.1%, as previously reported. ​Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would be unchanged ​in July.

Construction spending plunged 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in ⁠July. Spending on private construction projects decreased 0.5% after easing 0.1% in ​June. Investment in residential construction tumbled 1.3%. Spending on single-family housing projects dropped ​3.2%. On a year-over-year basis, it plummeted 6.5% in July.

Homebuilding is also being squeezed by a glut of unsold single-family houses. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate ​mortgage is hovering near a one-year high of 6.66%, data from mortgage ​finance agency Freddie Mac showed. It has surged by almost 70 basis points since the ‌U.S.-Israeli ⁠war with Iran started in late February.

Spending on multi-family housing units, which account for a small share of the housing market, rose 0.2% in July.

Investment in private nonresidential structures such as power plants and factories increased 0.4% in ​July. Spending on ​power plants rose ⁠0.5%. But outlays on factory projects dropped 0.8% in July and 21.7% on a year-over-year basis as the boost ​from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act fades. That ​fading momentum ⁠has more than offset some of the lift from an artificial intelligence buildout. Investment in nonresidential structures contracted in the second quarter, logging its 10th straight ⁠quarterly decline.

Investment ​in public construction projects fell 0.2% in ​July after gaining 0.1% in June. State and local government construction spending was unchanged, while outlays ​on federal government projects declined 3.5%.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

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