Canadian dollar rebounds from nearly three-week low on BoC rate hike bets

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rebounded from nearly a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on ​Wednesday as investors raised bets on a Bank of Canada ‌interest rate hike in the coming months after the central bank said upside risks to inflation have increased.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3840 per U.S. dollar, ​or 72.25 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since ​August 13 at 1.3939.

The Bank of Canada kept its key policy ⁠rate on hold at 2.25%, as widely expected, but Governor Tiff ​Macklem said policymakers were prepared to raise borrowing costs multiple times if inflation ​remained too high.

"The BoC’s emphasis on upside inflation risks from energy price pass-through caught the market off-guard," Jason Daw and Simon Deeley, strategists at RBC Capital Markets, said in ​a note.

"We view today’s communications as moving them to a meeting-by-meeting ​basis, meaning that all meetings are live."

Investors see a 44% chance of a quarter-point rate ‌hike ⁠next month, up from 24% before the policy announcement, and have fully priced in a move by year-end.

Canadian trade and employment data, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, can offer further clues on the outlook for the ​domestic economy.

The price ​of oil, one of Canada's ⁠major exports, rose on renewed military strikes between the U.S. and Iran that have restricted world oil supply. ​U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.9% higher at $91.01 a barrel.

Canadian ​government ⁠bond yields moved higher across the curve. The 2-year was up 9.6 basis points at 3.115%, its highest level since March 23.

The gap between the 2-year yield ⁠and ​the U.S. equivalent narrowed by 10.4 basis points ​to about 127 basis points in favor of the U.S. note, reversing some recent widening ​in the gap.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski