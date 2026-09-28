Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. economic activity increased modestly, employment rose slightly and prices increased moderately in ​recent weeks, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve, information that central bank policymakers will ‌weigh alongside "hard" economic data to assess whether to raise interest rates at their September 15-16 meeting.

"The general outlook for the coming months was positive, but sentiment was mixed across sectors, with contacts reporting heightened uncertainty surrounding the effects of higher energy prices, policy, and international conflict," the Fed said in its ​latest "Beige Book" report, which collects qualitative economic data from all 12 of its regional banks to give policymakers a real-time ​read on current conditions. The pace of price increases slowed in three of the 12 Fed districts, increased ⁠in one, and was unchanged in eight, the report said. "Consumer-facing contacts in a few districts noted that heightened price sensitivity among ​customers was putting a limit on their ability to pass through input price increases."



The Fed at its meeting in late July kept its ​benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50%-3.75% range, where it has been since December. Five of the central bank's 19 policymakers have said they feel a rate hike is past due, and several more have said they would need to see further improvement in inflation to continue to support leaving rates ​unchanged.

Expectations for a rate hike this month are running high after Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh last week said his "predominant focus" was on inflation ​and signaled his openness to a rate hike should the data not give him confidence that underlying inflation is headed to the central bank's ‌2% target "clearly ⁠and at sufficient speed."



Inflation by the Fed's targeted measure, the 12-month change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, has been running above target for about 5-1/2 years. Warsh said that the better-than-expected two recent monthly readings did not suggest that the trend had meaningfully improved. At the same time, he gave no indication that his patience is necessarily wearing thin, leaving investors to pay particular attention to ​any hints from other policymakers ​about their views.

“My view is ⁠that we just have to keep watching” the data, New York Fed President John Williams told CNBC on Wednesday.

Financial markets are pricing about a 65% chance of a rate hike this month and ​a 35% chance of a continued hold, reflecting unusually high uncertainty so close to a meeting.

It's ​not clear that the ⁠latest Beige Book report will do much to tip the scales, particularly given the volatile situation in the Middle East, where fresh U.S.-Iranian hostilities have driven up the price of oil, threatening to undo any recent easing in price pressures from higher gas prices.

"Input price pressures were ⁠notably ​elevated in manufacturing and construction across multiple districts, with widespread reports of price increases ​for energy, transportation, and raw materials, particularly metals and petrochemicals," the Fed's report said. Multiple districts continued to report tariff-related impacts, the report added, and firms reported "significant" ​healthcare and insurance cost pressures.

The data in the report was collected on or before August 24.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao