Mapping the Market: More frustration for silver as lows beckon

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Silver has endured a brutal year, plummeting 55% at its extremes, and technical analysis suggests worse may lie ahead.

A devastating three-day crash of 41% in late January triggered ‌a downward spiral from which the precious metal has struggled to recover.

Since then, the story of silver's decline has been one of weakening rebounds. Each attempt to bounce back has failed ​to reach the previous high — a pattern that concerns technical analysts.



Most recently, ​silver tried and failed to surpass the June 17 peak of $71.54, ⁠according to LSEG data, after bouncing from July's low of $54.74. This repeated failure ​to recapture lost ground suggests sellers remain in control.

Technical analysts watch previous highs and ​lows closely as they often slow or accelerate price movement. The June 17 high carries extra weight because it aligns relatively closely with the halfway point of the May 13-July 17 fall. ​Such retracements, as they are known, can also be turning points for the ​market.

Silver's current predicament hinges on support near $62.54 and $56.54. If these levels hold, bulls might attempt another ‌push ⁠toward $71.54. Breaking above the $70 to $80 range — an area crowded with previous highs and lows — would be needed to target May's high of $89.36.



However, a breach below $54.74 would open the door to deeper losses at $48.60 and then $45.51.

For silver investors, the near-term outlook remains ​challenging, with the ​metal caught in ⁠a precarious position between fighting for recovery and risking further declines.

What the chart shows:

Silver down 55% at 2026 extremes following January's ​41% plunge

June 17 high of $71.54 marks resistance; failure signals weakness

Support ​at $62.54 critical; ⁠breach below $54.74 targets $48.60 and $45.51

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess ⁠the likelihood ​of future price moves but does not guarantee ​the outcome. The column does not constitute investment advice or trading recommendations. )

Robert Fullem is a Reuters market ​analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and David Gaffen