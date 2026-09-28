Gold eases on firmer dollar, profit-taking; Mideast conflict in focus

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday, weighed down by ‌a stronger dollar and profit-taking after a rally late last week, while market participants kept a close watch on the conflict in the Middle East.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,349.99 per ounce by 1046 GMT. US gold futures were down ​0.8% at $4,387.80.



The dollar gained, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of ​other currencies.

"The slightly firmer US dollar is adding to the pressure ⁠in gold, while some profit-taking after Friday's rebound is also playing a role," ​ActivTrades Director and CEO Ricardo Evangelista said.



Gold climbed to a one-week high of $4,399.41 per ounce on ​Friday, as lower oil prices helped ease some concerns about prolonged inflationary pressures.

Oil prices slid to their lowest in more than a week on Monday as investors hoped for diplomatic progress on ​the Iran war due to this week's UN meeting.

But concerns remained elevated as Iran ​and the United States exchanged new threats on Sunday, with President Donald Trump warning Iran would fail ‌economically ⁠or face its leadership being wiped out if it didn't make a deal, and the Iranian military saying it would retaliate harshly against any fresh attack.



"Persistent inflation and further monetary tightening could create downside towards $4,000. On the other hand, a de-escalation in the US-Iran ​war could ease ​inflationary fears, leading ⁠to lower yields and a softer dollar, which could allow gold to approach the $5,000 level," Evangelista said.

The Bank of Japan became the ​latest big central bank to tighten on Friday, following rate increases ​by the Federal ⁠Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Traders are now pricing in an 88% chance of a US rate hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. FEDWATCH

Though gold is seen as ⁠an inflation ​hedge, rising rates tend to curb demand by ​making interest-bearing assets more attractive.

Among other metals, spot silver lost 0.2% to $66.08, platinum was steady at $1,800.33, while palladium was little ​changed at $1,301.83.

Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Louise Heavens