Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gains in AI stocks boosted the ​main US stock ‌indexes on Monday, as Treasury yields retreated and ​crude prices ​tumbled more than 2% to ⁠hit an 11-day ​low on indications ​of progress in Middle East negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial ​Average (.DJI), rose 254.1 ​points, or 0.49%, at the ‌open ⁠to 51936.76. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 42.3 points, or 0.55%, ​at ​the ⁠open to 7692.83, while the ​Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose ​200.6 ⁠points, or 0.76%, to 26723.194 at the ⁠opening ​bell.



Reporting by ​Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Pooja Desai

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