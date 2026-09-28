Wall St opens higher as AI stocks advance, oil slides

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gains in AI stocks boosted the main US stock indexes on Monday, as Treasury yields retreated and crude prices tumbled more than 2% to hit an 11-day low on indications of progress in Middle East negotiations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 254.1 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 51936.76. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 42.3 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 7692.83, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 200.6 points, or 0.76%, to 26723.194 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai
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