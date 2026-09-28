Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins wrote on Tuesday that ​she supported the US central bank's decision last week to raise interest rates ‌in the face of risks that future inflation will be above the 2% target.

"I now see an increased likelihood of future scenarios in which ​inflation remains notably above 2%," Collins wrote on LinkedIn, opens new tab. "With the ​labor market on a better footing, monetary policy can ⁠focus on a timely return to price stability, especially after ​five and a half years of too-high inflation," she said. "A somewhat ​more restrictive federal funds rate will help ensure that inflation durably returns to target."



The Fed last week raised its interest rate target by a quarter of a ​percentage point to the 3.75%-4.00% range in an effort to curb price pressures. ​Policymakers also penciled in another rate increase before the year is out, although Fed Chairman ‌Kevin ⁠Warsh, who is averse to providing guidance about future monetary policy, did not affirm that Fed projection.

Collins, who is not a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, did ​not say in ​her posting if ⁠she wants rates to go up again.

The current outlook for the Fed is particularly challenging because much of the upward ​drift in price pressures is from supply shocks, such ​as ⁠the US-Israeli war with Iran, that are hard to counter with tighter monetary policy. The persistence of inflation above the 2% target, however, ⁠has ​pushed Fed officials to move away from ​looking through what would have once been viewed as transient hits to inflation.

Reporting ​by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao