Sept 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson on Tuesday said the US central bank's recent improvements to its emergency ​lending facility make it easier for financial institutions ‌to use, supporting market liquidity, financial stability, and monetary policy implementation.

"By providing banks with a reliable source of liquidity, the discount window serves ​as a shock absorber during periods of market ​stress by reducing the risk of forced sales of ⁠Treasury securities," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for delivery ​to a US Treasury market conference at the New York ​Fed.



The Fed has made a number of enhancements to the lending facility in recent years, including the introduction of a self-service portal that ​now handles 60% of discount window loans and allows banks ​to communicate with their regional Fed bank electronically instead of by phone, ‌he ⁠said. Banks say the system makes it easier, faster, and more efficient to borrow from the central bank, he added.

"These improvements, I believe, help reduce the frictions that may ​make banks hesitant ​to use ⁠the window when they are healthy and reinforce overall confidence in the banking system," Jefferson ​said. The ability to pledge Treasury collateral even ​late ⁠in the day and receive a loan from the Fed that same day is critical not just for the banks themselves ⁠but ​for maintaining financial stability as a ​whole, he added.



Jefferson did not address the economic or monetary policy outlook in ​his prepared remarks.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao